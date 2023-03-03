Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $203.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.94.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,958 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

