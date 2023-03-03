Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.