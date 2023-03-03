Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of ARVN opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

