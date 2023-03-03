Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.60.
Chart Industries Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $137.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.43 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average of $159.24.
Institutional Trading of Chart Industries
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
