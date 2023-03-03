Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) vs. ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Financial Survey

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Third Coast Bancshares and ECB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $161.17 million 1.52 $18.66 million $1.24 14.60 ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and ECB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares 11.58% 5.72% 0.56% ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

