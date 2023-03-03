Head to Head Survey: First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) vs. First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $111.05 million 1.95 $28.88 million $2.47 8.17

This table compares First Niles Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 19.57% 14.93% 0.97%

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Niles Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.36%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats First Niles Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Rating)

First Niles Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.