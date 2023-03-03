Wells Fargo & Company Trims Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price to $9.75

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.32 million, a P/E ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 960.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 24,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.