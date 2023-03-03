Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

