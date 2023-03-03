SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Financial Review

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SoundHound AI and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00 Roblox 7 10 9 0 2.08

SoundHound AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 91.04%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $37.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.62%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Roblox.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Roblox $2.23 billion 9.69 -$924.37 million ($1.55) -25.31

This table compares SoundHound AI and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SoundHound AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI N/A -3,813.52% -44.90% Roblox -41.54% -179.65% -18.90%

Volatility & Risk

SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Roblox beats SoundHound AI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

