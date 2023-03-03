Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $80.36

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MET opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,746 shares of company stock worth $3,523,210 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.