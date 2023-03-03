Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $71.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after buying an additional 983,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after buying an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 393,269 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.