Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $71.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
BERY opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
Featured Stories
