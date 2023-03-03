Analyzing Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.71, indicating a potential upside of 93.62%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $1.38 million 1,440.85 -$290.51 million ($2.60) -6.30 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -21,036.13% -33.05% -28.74% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats Relay Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

