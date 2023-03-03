Head-To-Head Survey: American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) versus Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Dynex Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $70.22 million 0.29 -$39.47 million ($22.16) -0.54 Dynex Capital $86.69 million 8.01 $143.16 million $3.58 3.60

Analyst Recommendations

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Strategic Investment and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynex Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Strategic Investment currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.68%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $14.44, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -51.66% -10.98% -4.59% Dynex Capital 165.13% 7.25% 1.35%

Risk & Volatility

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats American Strategic Investment on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans, as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The firm invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. The company was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

