O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $867.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $867.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $840.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $824.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $788.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

