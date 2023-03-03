Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $34.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

NYSE:LNC opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

