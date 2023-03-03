Comparing Investview (INVU) and Its Peers

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Investview to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Investview shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Investview alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Investview and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investview 0 0 0 0 N/A Investview Competitors 742 3855 5980 103 2.51

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Investview’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investview has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Investview and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investview N/A N/A -0.02 Investview Competitors $1.08 billion $74.12 million 968.86

Investview’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Investview. Investview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Investview and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investview N/A N/A N/A Investview Competitors -2.82% -15.50% -0.13%

Summary

Investview peers beat Investview on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Investview Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvestView, Inc. is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market. The company was founded by Ryan Smith, Chad Miller, Annette Raynor, and Mario Romano on January 30, 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.