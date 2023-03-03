Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684,526 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,860 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,239 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,363,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 11,061.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,057 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

