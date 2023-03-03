Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.30.

JOBY opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.63. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,034,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

