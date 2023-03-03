Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.35 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

