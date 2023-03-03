Truist Financial Cuts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.53.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

SWN opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

