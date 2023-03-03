Truist Financial Cuts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.53.
Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
SWN opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.