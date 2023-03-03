Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Denbury by 112.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 6,089.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after buying an additional 417,785 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Denbury by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $2,141,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

