Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Down 62.6% in February

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the January 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 472,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XLO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

XLO stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.