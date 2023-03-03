HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Balchem in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $131.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $131.32. Balchem has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 261.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

See Also

