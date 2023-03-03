Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 64.4% in February

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.36.

Zenvia Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Zenvia

About Zenvia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Zenvia by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in Zenvia by 79.0% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,677,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 740,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Zenvia by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

