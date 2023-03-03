Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 64.4% in February

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group lowered Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.36.
Zenvia Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional Trading of Zenvia
About Zenvia
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Featured Stories
