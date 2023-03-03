Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

DVN opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.