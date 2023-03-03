Research Analysts Set Expectations for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 1.5 %

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 25th were issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 1,634.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Featured Articles

