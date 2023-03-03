Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Drops By 61.8%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.