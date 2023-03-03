Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Drops By 61.8%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Xcel Brands
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.
