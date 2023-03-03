Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $68.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ECPG. Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.47. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

