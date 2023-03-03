FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZING opened at $10.20 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZING. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 202,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.