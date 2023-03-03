Truist Financial Increases The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $15.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNTG. Stephens reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.
The Pennant Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.73 million, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
