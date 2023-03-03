Truist Financial Increases The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $15.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNTG. Stephens reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.73 million, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

