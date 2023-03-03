Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Allakos Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.50. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Allakos Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $10,058,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 262,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 155,853 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 75.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 558,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

