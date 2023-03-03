Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yatra Online by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Stock Down 2.2 %

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

