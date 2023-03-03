Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
GDOT has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.
Green Dot Price Performance
Shares of GDOT opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.