Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Dot Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Green Dot by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

