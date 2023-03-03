Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Establishment Labs in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Establishment Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

