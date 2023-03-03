Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ferroglobe PLC’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ferroglobe in a report released on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $989.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

