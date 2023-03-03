Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,380 ($64.92) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.26) to GBX 7,400 ($89.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($80.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.96).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,018 ($72.62) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,046.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,409.86. The company has a market cap of £75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.30).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 185.35 ($2.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,847.18%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.46), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($154,856.69). 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.