Royal Bank of Canada Raises RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 2,600

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 2,750 ($33.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 2,632 ($31.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,527.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,139.33. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84).

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of €1.10 ($1.17) per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,190.05%.

(Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.