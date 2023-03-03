Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.72) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,198,075 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

