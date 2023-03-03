Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,620 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.30) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

