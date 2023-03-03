Rotork’s (ROR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.10) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.25).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Trading Up 0.7 %

ROR opened at GBX 327.60 ($3.95) on Tuesday. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 342.80 ($4.14). The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,640.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 324.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.52.

Rotork Increases Dividend

About Rotork

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.