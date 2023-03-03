Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.30) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($94.12) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

