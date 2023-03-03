Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,600 ($91.71) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.