Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,800 by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,800 ($94.12) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.30) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

