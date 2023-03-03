Brokers Issue Forecasts for MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $14.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,260.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,218.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,064.01 and its 200-day moving average is $955.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.