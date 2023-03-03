iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428,690 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,008,000 after buying an additional 825,962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 175,288 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 124,627 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

