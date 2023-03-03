Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Rises By 40.6%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

