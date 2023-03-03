XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

XOMA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87. XOMA has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

