Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Qualtrics International

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,646,715 shares in the company, valued at $93,509,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $48,192,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.