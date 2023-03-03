Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Xperi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Stock Performance

About Xperi

Shares of XPER stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.