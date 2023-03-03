Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance
NASDAQ ZIONL opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $27.21.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Announces Dividend
